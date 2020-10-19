Pranav Patel has acquired the franchise for the four Great Clips salons in Santa Fe and one in Española.
Patel since 2014 has built a Great Clips franchise of six salons in Albuquerque and one in Rio Rancho.
“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with the previous owner in Santa Fe,” Patel said. “I acquired one of his locations in Albuquerque. He is out of Colorado and wanted to sell. For us it made sense.”
Patel said he plans to do major renovations at the DeVargas Center and Cordova Road stores a year from now.
“We are hands-on with training and deliver a consistent experience,” he said. “We’re highly focused on growth. We’re looking to hire eight to 10 new stylists in the next few months. That includes several management positions.”
The other Great Clips in Santa Fe are on the southwest side on Zafarano Drive and on Main Street near the Walmart Supercenter.
