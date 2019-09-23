The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded $200,000 to the New Mexico Economic Development Department to support export growth among small businesses in the state.
The grant is from SBA’s competitive State Trade Expansion Program.
“These funds are used to help small businesses grow their products in a global market,” said Bruce Krasnow, spokesman for the Economic Development Department. “It pays for trade missions and getting the labeling and marketing expertise they need to sell outside the U.S., even translation services.”
The department’s Office of International Trade used another STEP grant to cover booth-lease costs of New Mexico attendees earlier this year at trade shows in Germany and Mexico.
STEP funding can assist New Mexico companies taking part in foreign trade missions and foreign market sales trips, obtaining services provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce, accessing expertise in designing international marketing campaigns and export trade show exhibits, and participating in training workshops, the SBA said in a news release.
Trade represents nearly 58 percent of the world’s economy, and 95 percent of the world’s consumers are located outside the United States, the SBA said.