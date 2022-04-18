A raven with a broken wing and much blood loss was recently brought to the New Mexico Wildlife Center, a wildlife hospital and education center just south of Española.
In a few weeks, that raven will likely be returned to the wild, a ceremony the wildlife center carries out about 600 to 700 times a year with injured animals that were treated and recovered at the center.
“Frequently with this fracture, the bird would have been euthanized,” said Dr. Sarah Sirica, who became the center’s full-time veterinarian in November.
As recently as October, when the wildlife center still relied on part-time and pro bono vet services, that raven may not have survived, let alone returned to the wild.
“Life and death, you might say,” Sirica said about the center transitioning from on-call veterinary services to an on-site, full-time vet. “It has eliminated a lot of delays. ‘Here I am; let’s do it right now.’ ”
The New Mexico Wildlife Center last year received a three-year, $345,000 grant from the H/3 Foundation in Stamford, Conn., which is “dedicated to creating game-changing progress for animals globally.”
The H/3 funding allowed the center to add a full-time vet for the first time since 2013, said Matthew Miller, who became the center’s executive director in April 2021.
“It has increased survivability,” he said.
The H/3 money will also allow the center to rebuild four enclosures for two American kestrels, two Swainson’s hawks, a red-tailed hawk and a prairie falcon. The current enclosures or mews date to the center relocating from Española to Wheat Street in 2005. The new mews will be higher, wider and deeper, Miller said.
Another donor gave the wildlife center $15,000 to build a new eagle mew for the center’s resident golden eagle, Moreno, who has lived at the center since 1998 in an enclosure “that is not well-suited for a golden eagle,” Miller said. “It’s very shady. It’s closed in.”
“Golden eagles like big vistas, panoramic views,” Miller said while standing in front of a new mew under construction for Moreno. “The idea for this was to give the golden eagle a greater than 180-degree view and put it at the highest point of the center.”
Moreno was found on the side of the road in Southern New Mexico after being hit by car. The golden eagle suffered head trauma and is blind in one eye, Miller said.
These resident birds, along with some foxes and bobcats, are regarded as the center’s “ambassadors.” These are the animals on display for the public, the animals with injuries where they wouldn’t survive in the wild. These are the animals that were people’s pets or have become too accustomed to people to be able to survive in the wild.
The ambassador animals are the heart of the wildlife center’s education program, the second component of the center alongside the hospital, which treats 1,000 wild animals a year. Education also happens at the “flight arena,” an area with stumps where the public is introduced to the ambassador birds.
The 20-acre wildlife center last year received a $25,000 grant from the state Outdoor Recreation Division to pave a 525-foot loop trail from the main building to the cactus garden, flight arena and native plant garden. Paving will start in the coming weeks, Miller said.
Along with these donations and grants for specific projects, the New Mexico Wildlife Center relies on individual donations and private foundations for 93 percent of its $1.5 million annual budget, Miller said.
The center was founded in 1986 by Dr. Kathleen Ramsay, an Española veterinarian who originally used the center, then near her Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic, to treat raptors. Ramsay stepped away from the center in 2013 and now heads up the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation.
The center, which has nine employees, has a veterinary hospital with a triage area, digital X-ray room and surgery room. Outside the hospital, animals recover in enclosures until they are released in the wild.
“We have 20 animals in rehabilitation right now,” Miller said. “In 2021, our highest number of patients in the hospital at one time was 136. On any given day, we have two or three intakes. Ninety percent are brought in by the general public. They find them on their property. They find them along roadsides. They find them out hiking.”
The center generally treats injured smaller animals, particularly songbirds that make up 60 percent of patients, but also “a lot of hummingbirds,” insectivores, ravens, crows and hawks. Injured rock squirrels, cottontails, bobcats and fawns are also brought in.
“We have four bobcats in our care,” Sirica said. “Three will be released in a couple weeks.”
Sirica worked at the center part time, about one day a week, since 2017 before the H/3 grant allowed the center to hire her full time in November.
“What’s rewarding about doing this? The releases and education,” Sirica said. “You have an animal that was injured because of human intervention in some way. We have the ability to right that wrong.”
