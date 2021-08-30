The Santa Fe accounting firm Gordon & Hale has joined with Albuquerque accounting, tax and business firm Burt & Company CPAs, which has taken over administrative duties.
Gordon & Hale partners Jack Gordon, 70, and Steven Berry, 72, will stay on as employees, as will their staff, and the Gordon & Hale business name will remain for the time being.
Gordon started Gordon & Hale in December 1978 in Santa Fe.
“We’re stepping back a bit,” Gordon said. “I’ve been doing everything for many years.”
The acquisition went into effect Aug. 1. Gordon said he talked with three other accounting firms before settling on Burt & Company.
“Their philosophy is more akin to ours,” Gordon said.
Burt & Company has its main office in Albuquerque and another office in Taos.
