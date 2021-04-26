Nothing can be more awkward than when grief hits a person close to you. What do you do? What do you say?
Sisters Melissa Jenski and Kristin Mortensen believe they have found the answer with their new online Santa Fe gifting business, Good Grief, which they launched April 22 at shopgoodgrief.com..
They produce gift boxes with goodies to console people suffering from breakups, divorces, cancer, infertility, job loss or the loss of a loved one, among other things.
“We send care packages for the twists and turns in life,” Jenski said. “I really feel people don’t know what to say or what to do when people are going through challenging times.”
Along with the gift boxes, customers can choose to add a personalized card or an add-on that could be a meal gift card, prerecorded meditation sessions or 20-minute coaching phone session.
Jenski said Good Grief filled 30 orders in the first week after the sisters had an initial goal of 12 orders for the first month.
Good Grief features online ordering and shipping, but Santa Fe customers can pick up orders in person.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.