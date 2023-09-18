For many, dessert is about chocolate, vanilla, maybe strawberry, a drizzle of caramel.

Club at Las Campanas executive pastry chef Rebecca Freeman has more creative ideas about the desserts she prepares throughout the day for the exclusive club’s 850 members.

“There are some flavor combinations I can’t get over,” Freeman said, citing one combo: “Strawberry, basil, hibiscus, black pepper.”

Recommended for you