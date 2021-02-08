My family is registered for the vaccine, although things are not returning to pre-pandemic norms any time soon.
It is approaching a year now since the governor announced the first COVID-19 restrictions, and although the uncertainties of pandemic life are removed, the new norms will be with us for a long while.
A year in, we are going to be OK.
At home, our family has become gamers, connecting from the next room over Steam, playing bouts of Terraria, About Us or Minecraft.
Like many others, we have invested in new technologies to keep us plugged in to school and work and family afar. This is how our kids play with each other now. They are internet aficionados, hosting their own servers for communal gaming, playing with strangers and making friends, launching YouTube channels and livestreaming their gaming.
My 6-year-old is at it, too. Although not allowed to post, he is narrating his gaming and recording it to share. I am asked regularly how to spell things for him so he can write signs. He is master of Qwerty.
My wife, too, is finding creative outlets through Minecraft and hosting worlds for communal play. Our boys ask, “Whose world are we playing in?” Though this ain’t all rosy: My wife points out there has been a return to a 1950s family model, with the burden of child and household duties falling to her, which is true.
At work, we are thankfully still afloat. A year of focus on process, marketing and improvements in production, cycles of quality assurance, some bloody-mindedness — all three companies are finding traction.
I think I’m due a weekend off sometime. Perhaps by the end of the first quarter, I can ramp down to pre-pandemic energy levels.
That said, high energy levels have built great teams. We are working together well and working hard. There is a heartbeat in our organizations despite distancing and new practices.
When the data visualization and outsourced research and development companies are generating steady revenues and growing, then I can switch gears to fundraising for the fusion energy company. This will be an exciting one to launch, and I think after a year of getting the story straight, we are now more than prepared.
In all, there’s nothing really to look back to and think, “Life was so much better then.” It really wasn’t so much so.
We are now looking forward to visits with family and doing a little more with friends. But even that is going to be different. We may just equally jump into a Minecraft server and explore our virtual homes, or swap tools we have found deep underground in Terraria.
At work, we are embracing remote work, developing our own collaborative virtual reality platform. We recently held our first full team meeting in VR with participants from Seattle and Vienna, which was awesome.
But the reality is that we are trying to make the best of the present — since after all, it is all we have.
