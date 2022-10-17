Irvine, Calif.-based StretchLab has made a cottage industry out of stretching.

StretchLab launched in 2015 and already has 208 locations in 40 states. The first two in New Mexico opened in Albuquerque in September 2021 and August of this year.

StretchLab franchisees Todd and Laura Lustgarten will open a Santa Fe location Oct. 25 in the Crossroads Center at 1001 S St. Francis Drive, Suite 103, at Cerrillos Road.

Popular in the Community