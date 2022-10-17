Irvine, Calif.-based StretchLab has made a cottage industry out of stretching.
StretchLab launched in 2015 and already has 208 locations in 40 states. The first two in New Mexico opened in Albuquerque in September 2021 and August of this year.
StretchLab franchisees Todd and Laura Lustgarten will open a Santa Fe location Oct. 25 in the Crossroads Center at 1001 S St. Francis Drive, Suite 103, at Cerrillos Road.
“We used to go to StretchLab in Santa Monica,” Laura Lustgarten said. “What impressed me is it actually works. The benefits of stretching is beyond imagination. Stretching is the most important thing for anyone.”
The Lustgartens were living in Los Angeles at the time, she as director of human resources and office operations at SmartyPants, he as partner at Perpetual Licensing. She left SmartyPants when Unilever acquired the vitamin company, and he had been working remotely for 10 years.
“We decided to leave L.A. and made a list of most wonderful places to live,” she said.
Laura grew up in Dallas and frequently visited Santa Fe. Todd had visited a number of times, too, and a few years ago said, “I could live here.”
“We experimented with house buying,” he said. “That took a year.”
They moved to Santa Fe in January 2021. Todd Lustgarten continued his remote work for Perpetual Licensing, and she looked for something else. They appreciated the StretchLab model and found out the company franchises.
“We were thinking, what could we do entrepreneurially?” Todd Lustgarten said.
Laura Lustgarten said their target demographic will be 65 and older, though all ages will be welcome. StretchLab will open with six "Flexologists" on staff and offer 25-minute and 50-minute stretch sessions.
“This is a one-on-one assisted stretching studio,” she said. “We have customized stretches for all ages and body types.”