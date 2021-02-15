Statewide and in Santa Fe, gasoline prices saw a 10-cent jump Thursday over the prior week, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
AAA recorded a Santa Fe and New Mexico average price of $2.39 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. These prices and increases are lower than the 15-cent leap to $2.43 in Albuquerque and 13-cent rise to $2.40 in Las Cruces.
Farmington, which usually has the highest fuel prices among New Mexico’s metropolitan areas, last week had the cheapest at $2.38 per gallon.
Gas prices keep increasing as the price for a barrel of crude keeps rising. New Mexico drivers are paying the most for a gallon of regular unleaded since January 2020, AAA determined.
“COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline consumption lower than this same time last year,” AAA New Mexico spokesman Joshua Zuber said. “However, the crude oil market is betting on renewed demand later this year, and this is causing crude and, in turn, pump prices to go up.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.