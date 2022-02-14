Sticker shock struck at the pumps last week.
The statewide average regular unleaded gasoline price soared 19 cents as of Thursday over the prior week, reaching $3.48 per gallon, matching the national average fuel price, the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch reported.
Santa Fe saw average gas prices rise 16 cents week over week from $3.22 to $3.38, the lowest among the state’s four metropolitan areas.
“The trend of more expensive fuel is likely going to continue in the short term,” AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said in a news release. “Crude oil prices are rising amid growing geopolitical tensions and strengthening demand for crude oil products such as heating oil and motor fuel.”
The Energy Information Administration reported the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week to week by about 11 percent at the same time oil prices reached $90 a barrel, the highest price in seven years and $30 more than in August, Armstrong added.
Albuquerque gas prices hit $3.51 a gallon Thursday, a 29-cent leap from the prior week. Farmington increased 11 cents to $3.67 and Las Cruces was up 17 cents to $3.51.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.