Gasoline prices rose 5 cents last week in Santa Fe in contrast to a 1-cent drop across the state, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.

The Santa Fe fuel price clocked in Thursday at $2.56 per gallon, 3 cents higher than the New Mexico average of $2.53. One-cent drops came to Albuquerque to $2.47, La Cruces to $2.48 and Farmington to $2.72.

“Santa Fe had a little anomaly,” AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said. “Sounds like a little supply-and-demand thing.”

Santa Fe had been on the one-cent, two-cent train since the start of October as the one-gallon gasoline price eased down from $2.58 on Oct. 3 to $2.51 on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, according to AAA data.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.