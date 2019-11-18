Gasoline prices rose 5 cents last week in Santa Fe in contrast to a 1-cent drop across the state, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
The Santa Fe fuel price clocked in Thursday at $2.56 per gallon, 3 cents higher than the New Mexico average of $2.53. One-cent drops came to Albuquerque to $2.47, La Cruces to $2.48 and Farmington to $2.72.
“Santa Fe had a little anomaly,” AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said. “Sounds like a little supply-and-demand thing.”
Santa Fe had been on the one-cent, two-cent train since the start of October as the one-gallon gasoline price eased down from $2.58 on Oct. 3 to $2.51 on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, according to AAA data.
