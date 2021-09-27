New Mexico gasoline prices last week rose the most in Santa Fe and Las Cruces, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
Santa Fe’s average regular unleaded gas price ticked up 3 cents to $3.15 per gallon for the week ending Thursday, the same increase as Las Cruces, where gas reached $3.11 per gallon. Albuquerque dropped a penny to $3.10, and Farmington remained unchanged at $3.48.
New Mexico overall saw fuel prices increase 1 cent to $3.12 per gallon, AAA reported.
“Gas price averages still have some volatility after the Gulf experienced two storms recently in Texas and Louisiana, impacting the oil and gas industry,” AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said in a news release.
Arizona, which usually has more expensive fuel prices than New Mexico, had nearly the same price at $3.15 per gallon. Colorado clocked in at $3.56 per gallon and Nevada at $3.93. Texas, with the cheapest gas in the country, had an average price of $2.82.
