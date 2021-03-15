Cheap gas prices are oh so December.
The $1.94 per gallon median price for unleaded fuel in Santa Fe just before Christmas is now a distant memory. New Mexico hit a 31-month high Thursday, with the median price statewide and in Santa Fe at $2.82 per gallon, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
Santa Fe gas prices soared 21 cents over the previous week, the highest jump among the state’s four metropolitan areas. The median price in Albuquerque was $2.80, up 11 cents from the prior week; $2.79 in Las Cruces, up 9 cents; and $2.88 in Farmington, up 13 cents, according to AAA.
Even the cheapest gasoline in the country in Mississippi was $2.50 per gallon. New Mexico on Thursday had the 17th most expensive gas in the nation, according to AAA.
AAA attributes the climbing crude oil prices to the “surprise decision” by OPEC and its allies to mostly maintain current production cuts through April.
“Gas prices are expected to keep rising in the coming days as crude oil prices climb,” AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said last week. “As a result, New Mexicans are paying the highest gas prices in just about three years.”
