Gasoline prices reached their lowest average levels since 2016 as the New Mexico statewide average Thursday eased to $2.01 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
Fuel prices in New Mexico dipped 10 cents a gallon from the previous week and tumbled 47 cents from a year ago.
The Santa Fe and Albuquerque averages eased to $1.87, with Las Cruces at $2.03 and Farmington at $2.37. The national average was 2.07, according to AAA.
“Demand for both crude oil and retail gasoline continues to decrease as fewer drivers are out on the road,” AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said. “The primary factors are concerns about coronavirus keeping people home, plus Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers still have disagreements about future production figures.”
