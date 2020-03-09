Santa Fe and Las Cruces saw 11-cent gasoline price drops last week, the largest decreases in the state, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
The average Santa Fe regular unleaded fuel prices March 5 clocked in at $2.16 per gallon, while Las Cruces dropped to $2.26. The statewide average was $2.31, with the national average price at $2.41, according to AAA.
The Albuquerque fuel price dropped 9 cents to $2.25 per gallon and Farmington inched down 1 cent to $2.45.
Colorado had a similar average price as New Mexico at $2.32 per gallon, while Texas was far lower at $2.10 and Arizona and Nevada were far higher at $2.74 and $2.89 per gallon, respectively.
High gasoline supply and lower crude oil prices have driven prices down, but prices could go up in the coming weeks as refineries go offline for maintenance and switch over to the more costly summer fuel blend.
The COVID-19 coronavirus scare tosses a wildcard into the equation, AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said.
“Crude oil prices, which make up 60 percent of what drivers pay at the pump, have been fluctuating due to speculation around the coronavirus and what it will do to global gasoline demand,” Armbruster said.
Also, Saudi Arabia drastically cut oil production this week and that may drive down prices, industry experts say.
