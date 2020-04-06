Sub-$2 prices for regular unleaded gasoline could be in place across most of New Mexico for an extended period, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
AAA predicts fuel prices could drop another 25 cents per gallon in April. The auto club determined gas prices are below $2 at 68 percent of gas stations across the country.
Santa Fe registered an average price Thursday of $1.80 per gallon, a drop of 7 cents from the previous week. The New Mexico average price dropped below $2 for the first time since 2016, down to $1.93 per gallon from $2.01 the previous week.
Albuquerque recorded an average $1.79, Las Cruces $1.96 and Farmington $2.29. The national average was $1.97.
“AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude oil combines with the realities of people staying home and less demand for gas,” AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said.
