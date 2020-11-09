Santa Fe's galleryFRITZ has rebranded as Fritz + Kouri after gallery director Justin Kouri became managing partner and co-owner in September, the gallery announced earlier this month.
Deborah Fritz opened galleryFritz in September 2018 on Guadalupe Street with Kouri working sales before becoming gallery director and now managing partner.
Fritz + Kouri no longer has a physical location and has become an online-only gallery at fritzkouri.com, which went live Nov. 1.
“Everything now is digital given the pandemic,” said Kouri, adding that a new gallery location will be sought once the pandemic subsides.
Even when normality returns, Fritz + Kouri will continue a digital-first client experience away from a gallery space, Kouri said.
Fritz + Kouri focuses on emerging and midcareer artists. The gallery represents artists Susanna Carlisle, Bruce Hamilton, Paula Castillo, Gary Goldberg, Thomas Christopher Haag, Raven Halfmoon, Karen Hampton, Jeff Krueger and Jen Pack.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.