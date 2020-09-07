Jett Gallery closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and will never reopen, owner Jett Spencer said.
Spencer didn’t intend to shut down the longtime Old Santa Fe Trail jewelry shop. But by early June, with the Indian Market, Spanish Market and opera season canceled or going virtual, he decided there was no point staying on.
Stephen Maras Antiques 20th Century Design owner Stephen Maras has also noticed that this summer’s visitors are not gallery hounds.
“They’re not the people who are sophisticated buyers,” Maras said. “They are not coming for the opera or the markets. Those people are not here.”
Maras will close his antique shop at 131 W. San Francisco St. at the end of September, citing a 20 percent increase in his lease rate. He had been at the location for eight years, with 15 years in Santa Fe and 47 years in the antiques business.
Spencer, 78, opened Jett Gallery on Canyon Road in 1980 but has been at the 110 Old Santa Fe Trail location since 1983, and he has been in the jewelry business 55 years.
“It was time to do it,” Spencer said of closing permanently. “I decided it wasn’t worth risking my health. Mother Nature decided it was time.”
Other small shops that have recently closed or are closing are Fourth World Cottage Industries, 116 Galisteo St.; Anasazi Inc., 150 Washington Ave., closing Oct. 31; Rancho de Chimayó Collection at Sena Plaza; and Early Street Antiques, 905 Cerrillos Road.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.