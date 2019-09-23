The former St. Francis Cathedral School building at Alameda Street and Paseo de Peralta sits empty again, as it did from 2006-10 until the New Mexico School for the Arts opened there.
The arts school turned in its keys July 31 to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe after completing the move to the school’s new location at the former Sanbusco Market Center, 500 Montezuma Ave.
Archdiocese spokeswoman Celine Baca Radigan said the archdiocese has no immediate plans for the 36,000-square-foot school structure, which was built in 1949 and designed by John Gaw Meem, the go-to Santa Fe architect for 30 years.
“The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi will be assessing plans for the future use of the St. Francis Cathedral School building in its ministry once the process of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe Chapter 11 bankruptcy is completed,” Radigan wrote in an email.
The archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November in the wake of numerous sexual abuse lawsuits.
The archdiocese since 2003 has contemplated redeveloping 5.5 acres adjoining the cathedral that includes a surface parking lot and several buildings, including the school building.
At that time, the archdiocese was in the process of consolidating St. Francis Cathedral School and Cristo Rey Parochial School to create Santo Niño Regional Catholic School south of Santa Fe near the community college.
The church in 2003 teamed up with the new owner of the neighboring former St. Vincent Hospital (now the Drury Plaza Hotel) to master plan both properties.
The church initially proposed redeveloping the 5.5 acres with a new parish hall, possibly a parking garage and leasing the school building for restaurants, shops and other retail. In 2004, this evolved into converting the school into housing, shops and office space.
The archdiocese brought in El Paso developer HBC Land in 2006 for what had become The Cathedral Project. The proposal included a hotel, retail space, an underground parking garage and converting the school building into condos.
The archdiocese entered into a 99-year lease with HBC Land, a company also referred to as Hunt Building Corp., Hunt Land Corp. and Hunt Development.
The plan ran into a community firestorm as Hunt wanted to go higher than three stories and also proposed a high percentage of three-story structures.
Hunt scaled back planned buildings three-stories and taller and in 2008 proposed to cover about 62 percent of the archdiocese land with buildings. Stores and galleries were planned for ground floors and upper stories for condominiums and more retail, according to New Mexican archives.
The former school building was slated to become loft apartments.
But the Great Recession put those redevelopment plans on hold indefinitely.
“Negotiations regarding the Hunt Development lease to redevelop the 5.5 acres at the southeast corner of the Cathedral campus ceased due to the national economic downturn in the late 2007-2008 timeframe,” Radigan wrote.