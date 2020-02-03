New Mexico-themed T-shirts and other items created by FS2 Supply Co. are now available at the company’s new retail location at 1012 Marquez Place in The Lofts of Santa Fe.
Retail hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The two-level loft primarily is the office of graphic designer Eric Griego’s Firestik Studio.
Griego had designed graphics for others for 23 years when, in 2017, he and Kelly Griego decided to design their own brand and product line: FS2 Supply Co.
Eric Griego created the designs, many based on Zia symbols, the thunderbird and the number 47 that indicates New Mexico being the 47th state. The symbols decorate men’s and women’s long- and short-sleeved shirts, hoodies, baseball caps, beanies, coffee cups and other items.
Until now, they had sold their merchandise online and in pop-up stores at events such as Pancakes on the Plaza, the Red River Oktoberfest and Endurance Santa Fe.
“Every time we do pop-ups somewhere, we do really well,” Eric Griego said.
For the past three years, they also have done a pop-up shop for Small Business Saturday at their Marquez loft office.
“My sister said, 'Why do a pop-up shop for one day and shut it down again?’ ” he said.
The Marquez Place shop remained in place through the holiday season in December, and then customers came back in January. Griego decided to make the pop-up shop permanent.
