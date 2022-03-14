A large share of New Mexicans could qualify for a federal subsidy to get essentially free home or mobile internet through Comcast’s Xfinity internet service.
The federal Affordable Connectivity Program offers up to $30 per month for low-income customers, which would cover the entire cost of the Xfinity Essential and Essential Plus service, Comcast spokseswoman Julianne Phares said.
The Essential services costs $9.95 and provides a download speed of 50 megabits per second, and the Essential Plus costs $29.95 and offers 100 Mbps.
“Households can choose any internet service offered by Comcast,” Phares said.
Customers would pay the balance if the internet plan exceeds the $30 federal discount.
The Affordable Connectivity Program offers up to $75 per month for internet service on tribal lands.
A large percentage of New Mexico households qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Households must meet only one of the following criteria: qualify for the federal Lifeline program (such as Medicaid, SNAP, Federal Public Housing Assistance); participate in the free and reduced-price school lunch program; received a federal Pell Grant in the current award year; or by household income based on 200 percent of the federal poverty rate.
A one-person household would have to earn less than $25,766 per year, two-person less than $34,840, three-person $43,920, four-person $53,000, Phares said.
“It is fair to say [eligibility] is widespread,” Phares said.
Comcast has enrolled 101,326 New Mexico households in the Affordable Connectivity Program as of March 7, she said, adding the program started Dec. 31.
Households can determine if they qualify and enroll at this website: xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/ebb
CenturyLink is also offering the Affordable Connectivity Program discounts for qualifying CenturyLink Internet and Quantum Fiber Broadband customers.
In other internet news, the Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday allowed Lubbock, Texas internet service provider Vexus Fiber to install 10 gigabit fiber internet service in the city. Vexus CEO Jim Gleason has told The New Mexican he hopes to have live service in the first neighborhoods by summer and have service in place across Santa Fe in 2024-25.
