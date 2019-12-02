Four vacant homes in Questa will be remodeled in the first half of 2020 and rented long-term with $200,000 in grant funding from Chevron, the LOR Foundation and the Questa Economic Development Fund.
The Questa Lodging Project is spearheaded by the San Antonio del Rio Colorado Historic Preservation as a way to convert vacant homes in Questa to help ease the housing crunch in nearby Red River and Taos.
“We know the opening of four new rental houses is not going to make a huge impact on the local economy or the area housing shortage, but it’s a start,” said Lindsay Mapes, executive director of the Questa Economic Development Fund, which granted $50,000 to the lodging project. “Our goal is to roll into phase two by remodeling 25 to 30 homes in 2020. That will make an impact.”
Chevron Inc. committed $100,000 to the project, and the LOR Foundation added $50,000.
