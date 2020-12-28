Peter Brill has sold Sarcon Construction, the company he founded in 1995 after graduating from law school at the University of New Mexico.
Next on the docket for Brill and wife, Wendy Lewis, is sailing around the world.
“It was a lifelong dream to circumnavigate the globe,” Brill said. “It’s undetermined where we will start, probably the Caribbean basin.”
Brill sold the company to Genesis Purce, who joined Sarcon five years ago as a project manager and was promoted to vice president early this year as the sale was being negotiated.
Sarcon was the general contractor for construction of Stieren Orchestra Hall at the Santa Fe Opera, SITE Santa Fe and nearly all the major buildings built at St. John’s College over the past 20 years. Sarcon has also built a number of state, city and public school buildings as well as several fire stations and dozens of custom homes.
