Nancy and Jeff Pollock reacquired Santa Fe Print and Images in August, more than a year and a half after selling the Warner Circle print shop to Kelly and Martin Haug.
The Haugs defaulted on a business loan to the Pollocks and laid off two employees at the shop, which prints business cards, brochures, posters and other materials.
"At that point, it reverted back to us," Nancy Pollock said.
The Pollocks brought back the two employees who were laid off and have paid vendors who hadn't been paid.
"We're trying to make good," Nancy Pollock said. "We're pulling things together and plugging along."
Attempts to reach the Haugs were unsuccessful.
