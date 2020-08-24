One of my favorite things about humans is our ability to adapt and survive in most situations, and our innate ability to bounce back when times get tough, getting creative out of necessity for survival.
My fascination with this bounce-back ability has played out over my lifetime though many jobs in many cities. Constantly learning to adapt to my environment has been my superpower.
For the last 10 years, I have always identified as being a full-time bartender for Marriott and Hilton hotels.
Never did I think I would be forced to find a new profession because of a virus and massive shutdowns of bars nationwide.
I thought bartending work would be there forever. I was wrong.
Since I have been of legal age to work, I have always relied on the food and beverage industry as my main source of income — until this year’s shutdowns.
Luckily, though, right before the coronavirus pandemic hit, I had the inclination to get my New Mexico real estate license shortly after our homebuying experience in Santa Fe.
Navigating a new career in a new city in the middle of a pandemic has proven to be pretty tricky, and it has taken some creativity to manage an income this year.
As a new Realtor in a new town, I knew growing my sphere of influence in a time of social distancing, while being furloughed from my bar job, was going to be an obstacle to overcome. Luckily, I found Instacart in March.
Six months later, I am back on my feet working while helping the community stay home and stay safe. I deliver groceries to Santa Fe residents and families from Pojoaque to Eldorado, and I love my job.
Not only am I getting to do a good thing by helping the sick, elderly and quarantined who can’t go get groceries — I am meeting my community, while keeping my bills paid and launching my real estate career at the same time. I have shopped more than 1,000 orders and now know Santa Fe’s neighborhoods like the back of my hand.
I have made friends and acquaintances with so many of our regular Instacart customers. I take pride in ensuring my Instacart clients get exactly what they are hoping for at the store and make sure they are aware of any shortages of items through sending photos.
I maintain a five-star rating and have developed lifelong friendships with my fellow Instacart shopper co-workers, too. Those shopping alongside me also were furloughed from their positions or have been affected financially by the pandemic shutdowns.
On behalf of us full-time shoppers in Santa Fe, I wanted to thank the Santa Fe residents who have been using the Instacart app regularly. You have put an army of food and beverage workers and new Realtors like me back to work, and have stimulated the local economy by doing so.
