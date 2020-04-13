Fluids flow downhill. It’s a basic law of physics, but can anyone really predict what will happen with the water when a dam bursts? Or what molten metal does when injected into a mold?
Santa Fe-based Flow Science develops software to create three-dimensional video simulations that predict water flows in rivers and dams as well as how liquid metal behaves in casting for most major carmakers.
The company, which specializes in fluid mechanics, has clients around the country and the world with annual revenue exceeding $10 million. But CEO Amir Isfahani knows the company’s potential is endless. Just the existence of 88,000 dams in the U.S. and automakers seeking new technologies for electric cars leaves the door wide open for Flow Science.
“We are a 40-year-old startup that has not scaled yet with revenue growth and head-count growth,” Isfahani said.
Flow Science has 39 employees at its Harkle Road headquarters and 90 employees with its wholly and partially owned subsidiaries in China, Japan, Germany, Australia, the U.K., Colombia and India.
“If we can triple our head count and revenue in five years, that’s an astronomical achievement,” Isfahani said. “We need to get lucky a couple times, for sure.”
But the goal is within reach.
Along with developing the Flow-3D software, which Isfahani calls “the engine,” Flow Science also develops the interface — how the user interacts with the software.
Until 10 years ago, Flow Science had one interface for all uses. Then different options were created for different metals.
Though Flow-3D still uses a generic interface for water, the company next year will introduce Flow-3D HYDRO, which will include a custom interface for the hydro sector. That is one avenue toward tripling revenue and employment, Isfahani said.
A second avenue is a substantial improvement to the Flow-3D CAST software that will be able to predict the final strength of molten steel after it solidifies, generally an unknown for which an answer has long been sought. Isfahani said Flow-3D CAST will enable the company to compete with leaders in the field in France and Germany.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation‘s Albuquerque office just signed on to use Flow-3D for various projects on the Rio Grande between Velarde and Elephant Butte Lake, including designing fish passages, spokeswoman Mary Carlson said.
“This is the first time for our office to make the transition from one-dimensional and two-dimensional to 3D,” Carlson said. “This will be new for our engineers. They see it will be extremely useful.”
Isfahani said some Bureau of Reclamation offices already use Flow-3D, as does the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Army Corps of Engineers and Canada’s Hydro-Quebec and BC Hydro.
“Civil engineering has been slow in adopting three-dimensional modeling,” Isfahani said.
Flow-3D analyzes how water would interact with the terrain below a dam and predict how long the water would take to reach a town downstream. The software can also determine how, say, a landslide could cause a lake to overtop a dam.
Isfahani said Flow Science also is seeing interest from mining companies that want to predict what would happen if their tailing ponds breach and leak contaminated water into rivers. This requires Flow-3D to deal with the behavior of fluids of different densities in the same body of water.
Isfahani said Japan used Flow-3D following a catastrophic 2011 tsunami, and the software also was used to re-create the Oroville Dam breach in California in 2017.
Rocket manufacturers also use Flow-3D. The software is used to predict what would happen if liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen slosh in their tanks while in space.
Flow Science has found a niche in the manufacturing sector, too, specifically in metal casting. Liquid metal has been poured into forms for centuries, but nobody knows what is happening in the form as the metal solidifies. Isfahani said he has frequently heard things like “We didn’t even know this is possible” when he demonstrates to manufacturers how Flow Science hardware can predict the behavior of molten metal in a cast form. Half of the firm’s manufacturing work is for automakers, including Ford, General Motors, BMW, Audi, Toyota, Honda and Hyundai.
Flow Science was launched in 1980 with open-source code from Los Alamos National Laboratory but has only seriously pursued business development in the last decade, especially since Isfahani joined the company in 2013 and became its CEO in 2017. He said revenue has grown 40 percent since 2015 and the employee count has risen 25 percent.
Flow-3D has also been in the cloud for about six years, but Isfahani wants to find partners with mutual goals to strengthen Flow Science’s presence in the cloud. It will be another avenue to revenue and employment growth.
“Basically, it removes the hardware cost for customers,” Isfahani said.
