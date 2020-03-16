Santa Fe-based Five & Dime General Store has expanded to the tourist city of Jackson, Wyo.
Since opening on the Santa Fe Plaza in 1998, founders and majority owners Earl and Deborah Potter and CEO Mike Collins have opened 10 other Five & Dime stores in high-profile U.S. tourist hot spots. The move into Jackson, completed in December, is the first expansion to a winter ski resort.
“We have been looking for a site in Jackson for 14 years,” Earl Potter said. “One of our [minority] partners, Charles Diker, has a home in Jackson. He had always pushed us to go there.”
Potter eyeballed Jackson as a summer jackpot with Yellowstone National Park just up the road. Ski season didn’t come into play in his reasoning, but Potter said the opening winter months have been “very good, extremely good.”
Parent company UTBW LLC (Used To Be Woolworth, the original tenant of Five & Dime space in Santa Fe) opened stores on the San Antonio River Walk in 2003, the most successful store; Branson, Mo. (2006); San Antonio Alamo Plaza (2007); San Diego (2009); Monterey, Calif. (2011); Charleston, S.C. (2011); Kansas City, Kan., (2013 but closed in 2018) and St. Augustine, Fla. (2018).
Nashville is under consideration.
Frito pies, however, are only in Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.