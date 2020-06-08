Five companies operating in Santa Fe were among 29 New Mexico businesses awarded a combined $3.9 million in Job Training Incentive Program grants in March and May by the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
The grant reimburses companies 50 percent to 75 percent of employee wages for up to six months of classroom and on-the-job training.
Golighty Cashmere, which has a Santa Fe production facility and two stores called Chocolate+Cashmere in downtown Santa Fe and Taos, received a $29,720 grant to train four employees with an average wage of $19.63 per hour.
Parting Stone, a Santa Fe company that solidifies cremated remains into stone, will train nine employees at an average wage of $19.36 per hour with a $76,084 grant.
SavantX, a Jackson, Wyo., open source intelligence gathering tool company, will use a $152,930 grant to train five employees at its Santa Fe research facility with an average wage of $54 per hour.
Family Hemp Brands, a Santa Fe company that farms its hemp in Ribera, received $11,700 to train one employee at an average hourly wage of $22.50.
Santa Fe-based Natural Water Services, which manufactures, installs and services FreshPure Waters purified water vending systems in 37 states, received a $37,480 grant to train four employees with average salaries of $19 per hour.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.