Santa Fe Health and Fitness will discontinue its Fitness Bootcamp high-intensity interval training group program at the end of December because of the drastic drop in memberships during the two pandemic-related shutdowns, the owners said.
Mark and Donna Gurule have offered Fitness Bootcamp since 2008 and had about 310 members in February. By the time group gym training was allowed again Aug. 1, membership had slid to about 34 to 40, and another 15 to 20 dropped out during the second shutdown in November, Mark Gurule said.
“These closures do not discriminate between new and established businesses,” he said. “Numbers are numbers. The steep drop is detrimental to business.”
Fitness Bootcamp has seven trainers, including the Gurules.
“Bootcamp is more than just exercise class,” Mark Gurule said. “It’s a community of like-minded people in a very dynamic support system among members.”
Santa Fe Health and Fitness will remain open for individual training, workouts with personal trainers and small-group training.
“We will finish out the year,” Donna Gurule said. “Come Jan. 1, Bootcamp will no longer be in operation.”
