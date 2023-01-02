The world has changed since Tierra Concepts first pitched building apartments on Agua Fria Street in 2015.

Eight years later, the finish line is in sight for what is now the 120-unit Acequia Lofts apartments at 2725 Agua Fria, a few blocks west of Frenchy’s Field Park.

Tierra Concepts expects to have the first and largest building closest to the street with 40 units ready by April 1. The other three two-story buildings to the rear should be open by the end of summer, partner Eric Faust said.

