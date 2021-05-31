German-based power company Uniper has entered into a 15-year agreement to purchase 219,000 megawatt/hours of wind power from the Western Spirit Wind project under construction in central New Mexico near Encino, Duran and Corona.
San Francisco-based Pattern Energy Group in January started construction on 377 wind turbines that will produce 1,050 megawatts of electricity, the largest single-phase renewable energy product in the country able to power 600,000 homes, Pattern spokesman Matt Dallas said.
“This is the first announcement of a customer for Western Spirit,” Dallas said. “It’s showing momentum and interest in companies wanting to purchase power from this project.”
Construction on the 1,050-megawatt facility should be completed by the end of the year, with later phases increasing production to as much as 3,000 megawatts. Pattern is also co-developer of the Western Spirit Transmission Line to deliver electricity to Albuquerque.
Uniper is the third-largest listed German utility. In North America, Uniper sells and trades energy commodities to customers seeking to meet decarbonization energy objectives.
