Before COVID-19, I classified myself as a full-time bartender. But post-COVID-19, I am identifying with “licensed Realtor” and “Instacart personal shopper,” and quite frankly, I am welcoming the change of career titles.
As a response to being furloughed from my bartending job at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder’s Red Sage restaurant, I changed careers entirely and have been focused on rebuilding and reinventing myself.
As bars begin to reopen, I am finding myself so preoccupied with real estate and Instacart clients that I may not have time for bartending after all. The pandemic provided me with an opportunity for a total career change.
I recall many years of bar service wishing that I was “doing something bigger with my life,” and I am getting that chance as a response to the food and beverage industry shutting down.
I am so proud to say I am finally under contract with my first two home sales as a first-year Realtor.
It has been an exciting month turning lemons into lemonade, but it has required some hope, a little pinch of faith and lots of preparation and training.
Without the direction of my qualifying broker, Tom Trujillo, I may have never gotten into real estate. I owe so much to him for taking the time to help out a newbie in the middle of a necessary career change.
It only took a pandemic to force me onto a new life path, and I am grateful for the turn of events that led me to Keller Williams. Having worked for the No. 1 company to work for, Hilton, I would say a very close second would be Keller Williams.
Hilton sent termination letters this month to hotel workers, as it no longer will manage Buffalo Thunder property. Since I was a Hilton transplant, I was still somewhat new when the shutdowns occurred.
As heartbreaking as it was to say goodbye to my employer that carried me through the first part of my life and career, there were some Hilton team members who had spent years at that property.
Although I do miss bartending at Buffalo Thunder and serving vacationers with local spirits and insights on things to do in Santa Fe, I am finding myself to be much more useful to the community by shopping for Instacart and helping buyers find homes.
I am discovering so much pride in my work as a Realtor and an Instacart personal shopper. I work with a lot of New Mexico transplants who went through a similar transition as I did, moving to Santa Fe (or the Los Alamos area) from far away and having to learn the market and town as an outsider.
I enjoy helping those moving to the area — there truly is no job more rewarding than helping families find their home.
