Making It Through is a column by local workers and business people about the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Jenna Hensley is a Realtor at Keller Williams Realty and a shopper for Instacart. Originally from Austin, Texas, Hensley lives with her fiancé on a small farm in La Mesilla. Contact her at Jenna.Hensley@KW.com or call 505-699-3204 (cell) or 505-689-1100 (office).