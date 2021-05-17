After writing several offers this spring for my buyer clients, who consistently were outbid by higher offers, I realized I needed to quickly pivot my efforts to attract more seller clients to bring more homes on the market in Santa Fe.
After speaking with several for-sale-by-owner homeowners, who were not getting the offers they desired in their timeline, I took them on the market in April to find pre-qualified buyers and successfully got them under contract before May.
I am learning my niche in working with for-sale-by-owner sellers, as I was once a for-sale-by-owner homeowner in 2017 — and now I am a licensed Realtor.
What I have learned since then is that homes that are not found on the market — the Multiple Listing Service — never really see the same buyer traffic as those homes that are on the market.
By hiring a licensed broker to list for you, you’re reaching a ready and able pool of buyers with professional representation to get the job done. According to the National Association of Realtors, 88 percent of buyers purchased their home through a real estate agent or broker in 2020.
If you decide to hire a Realtor to sell your home, I highly encourage you to interview a few different ones before you decide on your listing broker. Good listing brokers will quickly prove their value by providing you with tips to prepare your home for the market, arrange any showings or open houses and ensure you have the proper legal documentation on file to go under contract on your desired timeline.
A great listing broker will provide you with professional photography, staging, a marketing plan and be able to consult, negotiate and orchestrate the sale of your home for the price and terms that are desirable for you.
As we see Santa Fe attract new residents from all over the country, we are seeing the housing inventory shrink and the days a home is on the market speed up for serious buyers. The Santa Fe market demands that a serious, well-prepared buyer is ready to act fast when a good deal comes along.
In April 2020, the average time a home sat on the market was 34 days, and the average sale price of a home was $396,350. In April 2021, a home was on the market for an average of 27 days with an average sale price of $547,500, according to information from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.