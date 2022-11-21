The soft-shell tacos you see everywhere now — thank Felipe Martinez for bringing them to Santa Fe.

Martinez opened Felipe’s Tacos in 1993 in the St. Michael’s Village shopping center. He has remained in the same location ever since. So has the plastic letter board menu that has that quaint, weathered look of a time long gone by.

Martinez will be long gone, too, as of Dec. 15. He says the time is right to retire — he turns 65 in January, when he signs up for Medicare. And he’s reduced Felipe’s Tacos hours, closing at 3 p.m. since he signed up for Social Security in July.

