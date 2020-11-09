Coworking space certainly sounds like an urban touch. People drop by, get their work done and then somebody else can use that desk. No long-term leases.
FatPipe NM opened its first coworking spaces in Albuquerque in 2014 and Rio Rancho in 2018. Now it is experimenting with a coworking space in Edgewood in the southwest corner of Santa Fe County along Interstate 40.
“Edgewood is a thriving community,” FatPipe Chief Operating Officer Lisa J. Adkins said. “Our finance director lives there. She’s been telling us there is a need.”
FatPipe found a two-story, 6,700-square-foot building with private offices downstairs it is renting out for $375 and $475 per month. Upstairs has open seating costing $100 per month for two days a week, $150 for three days per week and $225 full time.
The upstairs will also have about a half-dozen one-person suites with a 7-foot-tall partition with glass and a locking door. The rent is $275 per month.
FatPipe will have 1 gigabit internet speed.
“We’re finding many people are sick of working at home,” Adkins said. “It’s a good solution for working families. We want to help the small businesses, especially those in need of some internet.”
FatPipe plans to open another coworking space in Taos in 2021.
