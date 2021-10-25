The rapidly growing Five Below national chain, which is focused on teens and tweens, will open in early November in the former Men’s Wearhouse space on Zafarano Drive.
The only other Five Below in New Mexico opened Sept. 3 in Las Cruces.
Philadelphia-based Five Below has opened at least 1,121 stores in 40 states since the company’s launch in 2001, as reported in the company’s second-quarter report.
Five Below refers to the price of most items costing $5 or less, the 2020s version of the dollar-store concept. Some items priced up to $10 are classified as Five Beyond.
The chain’s tagline is “let go & have fun.” Five Below describes its departments as “eight different worlds”: Tech, Style, Room, Play, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now.
Net income increased 124.9 percent since second quarter 2019, and the store count increased 14.2 percent from the second quarter of 2020.
Five Below has 10 or more stores in every state neighboring New Mexico. The company has yet to expand to the northwestern block of states from the Dakotas to Oregon and Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.
