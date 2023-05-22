Farmington became a rare two-newspaper town Monday, in a century where newspapers have disappeared by the hundreds and dozens of big cities no longer even have newspapers that print seven days a week.

The Tri-City Herald is an expansion into New Mexico for Durango, Colo.-based Ballantine Communications Inc., which has long published the Durango Herald and The Journal that covers Cortez, Dolores and Mancos, Colo.

The Tri-City Herald is publishing five days a week Monday to Friday in competition with the Farmington Daily Times, which newspaper giant Gannett acquired in 2015.

