Farm-to-table is nothing new in Santa Fe. The concept has been around for more than 400 years.

But the Santa Fe restaurant scene is largely known for New Mexican cuisine centered around the green chile and, for some, the fine dining scene.

Farm-to-table is not a catchphrase in Santa Fe as it has become in many cities in the 21st century after Alice Waters put the concept on the map in 1971 with her Chez Panisse in Berkeley, Calif.

