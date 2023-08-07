Farm-to-table is nothing new in Santa Fe. The concept has been around for more than 400 years.
But the Santa Fe restaurant scene is largely known for New Mexican cuisine centered around the green chile and, for some, the fine dining scene.
Farm-to-table is not a catchphrase in Santa Fe as it has become in many cities in the 21st century after Alice Waters put the concept on the map in 1971 with her Chez Panisse in Berkeley, Calif.
“I think the concept really has exponentially risen to the top as we went through the pandemic with supply chain issues,” said Manny Encinias, executive director of the Santa Fe Farmers Market Institute, which is the landlord for the Santa Fe Farmers Market and also offers numerous food programs.
The institute wants to make farm-to-table another pillar in the Santa Fe foodie scene. It plans to stage its first Local Harvest Restaurant Celebration at Santa Fe farm-to-table restaurants Sept. 12-14.
The idea is for participating restaurants to create menus with locally produced products specifically for the celebration. The plan is to clearly identify the farm or ranch producing each ingredient, said Janice Mayer, the institute’s development and communications director.
The institute is collaborating with Michele Ostrove, founder of Santa Fe Restaurant Week, which will host the Local Harvest Restaurant Celebration website.
Mayer stresses the celebration will differ from Restaurant Week, as restaurants will not pay to take part but will share 20% of food sales with the institute.
“We’re organizing the whole thing,” Mayer said. “We’re hoping for 20 restaurants. The institute verified 32 restaurants as farm-to-table. Those are our prospects.”
Mayer said local chefs are known to shop frequently at the Santa Fe Farmers Market for ingredients.
The celebration is endorsed and supported by the Greater Santa Fe Restaurant Association.
“A lot of restaurants have reached out to me with a high level of interest,” said John Bradbury, the association’s executive director. “[The celebration] is an important first step. We are supporting a trend.”