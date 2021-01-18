Fab Lab Hub seeks four 3D printing enthusiasts to fill four one-year apprenticeships that pay $40,000 for the year at the company’s digital fabrication facility at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center.
A successful apprenticeship could end with a likely full-time job offer at Fab Lab Hub as well as certification of a registered apprenticeship with the U.S. Department of Labor. It also would result in digital badges for 3D printing operator, design for 3D printing and four IBM information technology badges. A digital badge is a certification in a single skill in advanced manufacturing.
“Our intention is this is a clear path for a job at Fab Lab Hub,” company founder and CEO Sarah Boisvert said.
Boisvert said 3D printing jobs are growing swiftly in Santa Fe at hospitals, dentist offices, dental labs and Los Alamos National Laboratory.
“On a New Mexico Technology Council aerospace call a few months ago, one of the spaceport companies mentioned not being able to find people with 3D printing experience,” Boisvert said.
Only a high school diploma is required to apply for an apprenticeship. No 3D printing experience is required. To apply, visit fablabhub.org/registered-apprenticeship.
