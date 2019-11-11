Eye Associates of New Mexico is expanding to the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe, with the new office opening Dec. 16.
The 5,600-square-foot clinic will have four optometrists, a pediatric ophthalmologist and an optical shop, clinic director Diane Loftus said.
Eye Associates has had a Santa Fe clinic and surgery center at 2947 Rodeo Park East since 2001 and arrived in Santa Fe in 1991.
“We have run out of space to serve patients,” Loftus said. “In order to meet demand, we are expanding to Fashion Outlets.”
With the new Santa Fe office, Eye Associates is closing its Española office Dec. 12. Eye Associates is headquartered in Albuquerque.
