Ted Swisher, who helped build Habitat for Humanity into a massive international nonprofit — which now operates in 1,400 U.S. cities and 70 nations — had stepped away from the organization when he moved to Santa Fe in 2006.
He didn’t intend to work with the local branch.
In his first four years here, he ran the city of Santa Fe’s affordable housing office and was a construction manager for Centex, an Albuquerque homebuilder. But a longtime friend who was executive director of Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, Maggie Monroe-Cassel, persuaded him to return to the nonprofit.
“She recruited me,” Swisher said, adding, “Habitat has been my life.”
Now Swisher, who became executive director of Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity in 2010, is stepping away for good. He plans to retire at the end of the year from the organization, which recruits volunteers to build homes for low-income people.
“I’m 70 years old,” Swisher said. “It’s time to relax a bit.”
His successor, Kurt Krahn, who has been shadowing Swisher since late October, will take over Jan. 1. Krahn, 52, has housing experience in the Cincinnati and Chicago areas.
Swisher had ties to Habitat even before it was established in 1976. Co-founders Millard and Linda Fuller were close friends. He spent most of his first stint with the organization, 23 years, at its headquarters, then located in Americus, Ga.
He and the Fullers had worked together at Koinonia Farm, a communal farm in Americus in the early 1970s. Koinonia inspired the Fullers to launch Habitat. Swisher, meanwhile, stayed on at Koinonia as executive director until 1983, when he joined the Fullers at Habitat.
After the couple were fired in 2005 over disputes with the board of directors and allegations against Millard Fuller of sexual misconduct, the new leadership decided to move the nonprofit’s headquarters to Atlanta.
“I would have had to move to Atlanta,” Swisher said. Instead, he thought, “I might as well move to Santa Fe.”
He had fallen in love with the Rocky Mountains as a high school student when he attended a church-affiliated camp in Colorado, he said.
Swisher came to Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity fluent in the organization’s legacy and wanted to use that knowledge to increase its reach in the community.
Volunteers have built 53 homes under Swisher’s tenure — about 44 percent of the homes built since the office was established more than three decades ago. He also added a home repair and renovation program for low-income homeowners after the local nonprofit Open Hands, which had provided such services, shut down in 2012. Habitat now does about 15 to 20 home repairs a year, often roof work, with the help of state and city funding and by tapping into repair programs through The Home Depot, Wells Fargo Bank and U.S. Bank.
Swisher instituted solar panels as a standard feature of Santa Fe Habitat homes in early 2018.
Habitat board President Randy Hibben praised Swisher. “He has brought to the forefront the affordable housing issue,” Hibben said. “He has made the point that affordable housing has become more critical.”
Board member Kim Shanahan, a former executive director of the Santa Fe Home Builders Association and a private consultant for sustainable development projects, is particularly impressed with Swisher’s solar initiative.
“I would say we have really embraced sustainability,” Shanahan said. “… Our clients are more stressed by utility bills. Getting utility bills as close to zero is something Ted has uniquely embraced.”
In his earlier work with Habitat, Swisher played a central role in developing the nonprofit into an international presence. When he joined the corporate team in Americus in 1983, Habitat had affiliates in 20 cities. He oversaw the creation of more than 500 offices, including in Australia, where he ran the Sydney office and helped establish other affiliates.
Upon Swisher’s return to Americus from Australia, Millard Fuller wanted to eliminate substandard housing in the world, starting with Sumter County, Ga. Swisher became executive director of the Sumter County Initiative from 1992 to 1995.
Plains, Ga., in Sumter County, is the hometown of former President Jimmy Carter, who had gotten involved with Habitat in 1984 just after Swisher came on board.
Swisher worked on several home construction projects with Carter.
“Before Carter, people didn’t know what Habitat for Humanity was,” Swisher said. “Then when you told them about it, they would say it’s a bad idea. Jimmy Carter changed all that. Because he was supportive of it, people thought it was a great idea. We went to New York City. We were on the Today Show and in the New York Times.”
Tina Redondo knows firsthand the effect Habitat can have on a struggling family. Eight years ago, she and her two daughters moved from a single-wide mobile home in Santa Fe into a new three-bedroom house with a garage and three covered patios built by Habitat volunteers.
Redondo, a certified nursing assistant for more than 10 years, makes monthly payments of $438 for the 1,200-square-foot home, which cost $130,000.
She knows the house inside and out.
She was required to put in 350 hours of construction labor on the home but ended up logging more than 1,000 hours, she said. For six years, she also took part in Habitat’s Women Build, a one-week program each year in which teams of women work on a home.
“I overcame the fear of going on a roof,” she said. “I was leaning over the edge of the roof with a hammer in my hand.”
Redondo doesn’t believe she could have ever become a homeowner without Habitat, something she said “has been life changing.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.