Ex-Coyote Cafe chef adding French dip spot in Albuquerque, gourmet popcorn in Santa Fe By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Correction appendedMore and more and more, that's the score for former Coyote Cafe executive chef Dakota Weiss and her partner, Rich Becker.They launched Catch Santa Fe Poke on Dec. 9 on Marcy Street and The Notorious P.O.K.E. at Albuquerque's Sawmill Market food hall Sept. 17.Now they are adding Dakota's Pop Parlor gourmet popcorn within the tiny Catch space by the end of March, and they plan to open Frenchie's Dips and Tots next to The Notorious P.O.K.E. sometime in May."Frenchie's Dips and Tots is the brainchild of my partner Rich," Weiss said. "He is a French dip fanatic — the very classic French dip; no horseradish, no cheese."Frenchie's will have the classic as well as a "fancy" French dip, a New Mexico green chile French dip, a turkey dip and a portobello dip."I have to make it more exciting," Weiss said. "Tater tots is my two cents. I am a fan of them."Dakota's Pop Parlor at Catch is a placeholder until Weiss can find another location for a combined gourmet popcorn and hot chocolate shop.Correction: A previous version of this story referred to Dakota Weiss as the executive chef at Coyote Cafe. She is the former executive chef at Coyote Cafe.