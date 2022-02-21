Albuquerque-based Everest Cannabis will plans to open its first Santa Fe pot shop the weekend of March 4 in the heart of the national retailer shopping district at Cerrillos Road and Zafarano Drive.
Everest was founded in 2016 and has eight marijuana shops in Albuquerque, Los Lunas, Las Cruces and upcoming in Santa Fe at 3963 Cerrillos Road, Suite B.
“This location we have been working on since 2019,” said Jefferson King, marketing director of Everest Cannabis, “With the new demographic of recreational cannabis, we want to be right out in the open.”
Everest took until now to open because of permitting, labor shortages and the legalization of recreational marijuana, which brought with it new regulations, King said.
Everest has its own line of flower, edibles, concentrates, cartridges and pre-rolled joints, as well as products from other New Mexico cannabis manufacturers.
Everest Cannabis grows its own marijuana, the maximum allowed by the state, in Albuquerque and east of the Sandia Mountains, King said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.