Chef Fernando Ruiz and co-owner Vince Kadlubek want a laid-back feel and affordable prices for their Escondido restaurant expected to open next summer at the El Camino Crossing development on Agua Fría Street.
Restaurants have been a long time coming for El Camino Crossing, an Agua Fría Street development with a mix of affordable and market-rate housing.
Local chef Fernando Ruiz has broken ground for his Baja-themed Escondido, which is expected to be complete next spring or summer, but Ben Crosky will have to wait until next year to begin construction on a home for his now portable Tender Fire Pizza.
Nonprofit Santa Fe housing developer Homewise Inc. initially thought El Camino Crossing would have restaurants by early 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic emerged, construction costs skyrocketed and prior restaurant plans fell through, delaying the development’s final touch.
Homewise began construction in 2017, and by 2019, 40 single-family homes were completed, with 16 designated as affordable housing.
Three buildings with 33 condo units were completed in March 2020 and June and September 2022, with seven designated as affordable and one building containing live/work units.
Following the pandemic, Ruiz and Crosky expected construction to start on both restaurant buildings in late summer 2022. But soaring construction costs and steadily rising interest rates created further delays.
“We should have been open in February,” Ruiz said.
“We’re just trying to get financing” for the Tender Fire building, said Isaac Hammond-Paul, Homewise’s director of community development.
Construction costs doubled since 2019 from about $800,000 to more than $1.5 million for the Escondido building, which will have a 2,000-square-foot interior and 1,300-square-foot rooftop dining space.
Foundation and utilities work started the week of Aug. 7, said Johanna Gilligan, chief external affairs officer at Homewise.
Groundbreaking for the neighboring Tender Fire building will follow next year.
“Very frustrating, but will try to enjoy another winter of rest/recovery and design before opening the best restaurant in Santa Fe,” Crosky wrote in a text message.
In the meantime, Ruiz operates Escondido as a catering business, and Crosky has his Tender Fire Pizza pop-ups at El Rey Court on Sundays and Mondays, La Mama on Thursdays, Nuckolls Brewing Co. on Fridays and special events on Saturdays.
“Things happen for a reason,” Ruiz said. “In my life, if I ever rush anything, it never happens the way I want it to happen.”
Ruiz started the Escondido catering business about six months ago. He was the first executive chef at Palace Prime and had stints as executive chef at The Lodge and Ranch at Chama and Santacafé after starting as a sous-chef at Rio Chama. He also won Food Network competition cooking shows Guy’sGrocery Games, Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay.
“We have the menu pretty much down” for Escondido at El Camino Crossing, Ruiz said.
He’s looking at coastal food from northern Mexico — ceviches, tacos, mole and steak — with plans for drinks made with tequila, bacanora and sotol, all made from agave.
The building is custom-designed for Ruiz, with a wrap-around porch on two sides, covered portal and a set of metal fabricated stairs to rooftop dining.
“There is lots of focus on a Mexican contemporary feel,” Gilligan said. “It’s single story with a rooftop dining space that will have really beautiful views of the mountains.”
The architect is SCOUT Architecture + Design of Albuquerque, and the general contractor is Insight Construction of Albuquerque.
The most important custom feature for Ruiz?
“The rooftop. In summer, nobody wants to sit inside,” he said.
The Tender Fire building, per Crosky’s request, will have an open kitchen, focused on the pizza oven.
“The design will be Santa Fe meets Morocco meets Baja,” Crosky said. The food will be “organic, local and even better food than we are already making.”
Until the restaurant is for real, Crosky plans to learn new skills, practice different types of cooking and get back into jiu-jitsu, yoga and meditation.
“Pop-ups are physically and mentally exhausting, especially in this heat, without our own kitchen and without a full-time staff,” Crosky said. “Once the weather turns, I’ll take time to recover so that I can be healthy and draw inspiration for the next season.”
Gilligan said Homewise has sought specific types of restaurants for El Camino Crossing.
“The vision is to bring an affordable but quality dining experience to that part of town,” Gilligan said. “The goal has always been to help support local business and increase vibrancy in the neighborhood. We wanted tenants/partners that have a track record of success and shared our vision for sophisticated but not expensive dining.”