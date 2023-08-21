Restaurants have been a long time coming for El Camino Crossing, an Agua Fría Street development with a mix of affordable and market-rate housing.

Local chef Fernando Ruiz has broken ground for his Baja-themed Escondido, which is expected to be complete next spring or summer, but Ben Crosky will have to wait until next year to begin construction on a home for his now portable Tender Fire Pizza.

Nonprofit Santa Fe housing developer Homewise Inc. initially thought El Camino Crossing would have restaurants by early 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic emerged, construction costs skyrocketed and prior restaurant plans fell through, delaying the development’s final touch.

Escondido interior

Chef Fernando Ruiz and co-owner Vince Kadlubek want a laid-back feel and affordable prices for their Escondido restaurant expected to open next summer at the El Camino Crossing development on Agua Fría Street.

