My mom never earned as much money as she should have. She is bright, talented and good with people, so there are many high-paying careers she was well suited for. However, in the 1950s and ’60s, her parents didn’t want to waste money on educating a girl, so she never received a rigorous education or any encouragement.
The suffering this discrimination caused for my mom was devastating, but it also had a long-lasting ripple effect on our family. A lack of education made her dependent on the men in her life, most of whom were narcissistic, including, unfortunately, my father.
If she had more support in developing her skill base and the confidence to stand on her own two feet, her life and that of her children could have been very different.
Magnify this phenomenon across all the people who face discrimination, and you can begin to imagine the incalculable drag that prejudice creates on the global economy.
If you arbitrarily discriminate against a grouping of people, any people, then you limit their ability to fully participate in the global economy and build wealth based on their innate talents. That lack of income impacts their families and communities.
Discrimination of any kind decreases living standards, reduces purchasing power and limits how much people can spend. When people spend less, the economy suffers.
In other words, discrimination hurts us all.
Gender equality is just one simple example. If you discriminate against half of the population and prevent women from attending school and earning a fair living, you are potentially reducing your national gross domestic product by half. That is horrible for wealth creation — for everyone.
According to a report by U.N. Women, in developed countries alone, the gender gap reduces GDP by an estimated 15 percent.
Then take racism. Lisa Cook, in her 2020 article in the New York Times, “Racism Impoverishes the Whole Economy,” concludes that racism against Blacks has cost the U.S. economy up to 40 percent of aggregate productivity and output.
Free markets work best when everyone brings their talents and motivation to their maximum potential. Discrimination creates a misallocation of talent, forcing people into lower-paid jobs than they are qualified for. It also grossly distorts the hiring process and, therefore, the wages paid to all workers.
The overall economy is diminished not only by the collective loss of earning potential but also by the innovational genius and entrepreneurial talent that can’t flourish under discriminatory market conditions.
The lesson? We can either tear each other down, making ourselves collectively poorer. Or, we can strive for economic justice and a fair playing field, making everyone increasingly wealthy.
As a nation and global community, we need to make wealth creation as easy as possible, not create institutional barriers to success. Help one person become wealthy, and they have more money to spend, save and invest. This creates more jobs, which makes more people wealthy, ad infinitum.
For some communities, the likelihood of individuals becoming wealthy due to systemic social injustice is negligible. It is possible for some people who are born into extreme poverty to bootstrap themselves up. But when you create an iterative game, one that is played repeatedly, where one player consistently loses, eventually, that person quits playing.
When the world keeps kicking you in the teeth for arbitrary reasons, one natural response is to give up and then resentfully want to tear the game down to the ground. That won’t end well for anyone.
It’s impossible to create equal outcomes in life for all people, but we can create equal opportunities to build a life free from political or social persecution. In a more just, participatory and equitable world, we would all be wealthier.
Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at douglas@longviewasset.com.