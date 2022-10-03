My mom never earned as much money as she should have. She is bright, talented and good with people, so there are many high-paying careers she was well suited for. However, in the 1950s and ’60s, her parents didn’t want to waste money on educating a girl, so she never received a rigorous education or any encouragement.

The suffering this discrimination caused for my mom was devastating, but it also had a long-lasting ripple effect on our family. A lack of education made her dependent on the men in her life, most of whom were narcissistic, including, unfortunately, my father.

If she had more support in developing her skill base and the confidence to stand on her own two feet, her life and that of her children could have been very different.

Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at douglas@longviewasset.com.

