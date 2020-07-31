The tables and chairs sit in the three dining rooms with no diners — just as they have for 20 years.
In some ways, they are timepieces at Josie's Casa de Comida, which closed as a restaurant two decades back but shifted into a successful second act as a catering outlet.
But time, as they say, marches on. And in this case, out.
Josie and Ray Gallegos, owners of the well-known Santa Fe dining institution, have left the kitchen on East Marcy Street for the last time. They sold the building this week, wrapping up a 54-year run of feeding locals and tourists with a hankering for tasty, authentic New Mexican food.
“We have been encouraged by our daughter and son to slow down,” said Ray Gallegos.
The Gallegoses are both 85. It was Ray’s idea to call it a career, and Josie went along with her husband of 65 years.
Josie Gallegos did acknowledge she’s slowed down a bit and sometimes needs help from their son, Ray Gallegos Jr., to lift some things.
But before the coronavirus pandemic dropped the catering business to 30 percent of normal, Josie Gallegos was still whipping up 12 gallons a day of red and green chile, as well as enchiladas, chile rellenos, rice, beans, posole and pies — her famed apricot pie being the most popular, though some favored the pear.
“I’m a little sad to leave this place,” Josie Gallegos said. “This is my first home.”
“I’m sad but not as much as she is,” Ray Gallegos said.
The for sale sign on the restaurant had been up for a year, but no offers came in until Phase One Realty owner Jay Grab took over the listing around Memorial Day.
“It went under contract in two weeks after it was listed,” said Grab, who has been stopping by Josie’s to pick up chile for 30 years.
Grab said he could sell it so quickly “because there is such a limited supply [of real estate] so close to the Plaza. That’s all it is.”
A local Santa Fe family that declined to be identified has purchased the property and plans to open a small-scale community grocery store in the spring.
The Gallegoses first slowed down in 2000 when they were 65. They shuttered the dine-in restaurant — where they worked 12 hours a day, six days a week — and tried their hands as caterers in the same building with a shift from 7 to 11:30 a.m.
When the restaurant was open for dine-in, Josie’s had up to 17 employees scrambling to satisfy Santa Fe's need for a relleno fix. During the catering days, it was essentially just the couple: Josie ran the kitchen; Ray handled everything else.
“I do all the side work, especially the shopping,” he said. “I do all the accounting because I’m an accountant.”
Whether it was the restaurant or the catering business, Josie's had plenty of fans, stretching back generations. In its heyday, lines to the restaurant routinely snaked out to the sidewalk of the century-old house it occupied.
“We had people play volleyball out there because sometimes people waited an hour and a half to eat,” Josie Gallegos recalled.
Accountant Mary K. Silver said she frequented Casa de Comida “only” since the 1980s and called for a pint of red chile Wednesday, only to learn Josie had essentially shut down cooking two weeks ago.
“I do wonder how I can go on without them,” Silver said. “I think it’s going to create a big hole in our lives.”
The Gallegoses built their own lives around the restaurant as well, but perhaps that was predictable. The influence in Josie Gallegos' kitchen came from her father, Joe Duran, who helped the couple until he died in 1980, four years before the move to the current location on Marcy Street.
“Most of the Spanish recipes come from her dad and her mother,” Ray Gallegos said.
“He was the one pushing me to do this and that,” Josie Gallegos said of her father, who did things the old-fashioned way, not even using a mixer.
“I hardly ever measure anything," she said. "I know how much garlic it takes.”
Before the half-century in her own kitchen, Josie Gallegos perfected her craft for 10 years at The Shed and five years at The Pink Adobe.
It's been a lifetime of cooking food and making friends. The Gallegoses were so comfortable with their surroundings, they built a house only two blocks from the restaurant years ago.
But with the pandemic slowing business and once-simple tasks needing more consideration, they decided it was time.
Josie Gallegos has a new home routine in place already.
“I do a lot of reading in the morning, an hour and a half,” she said. “That takes me through a good part of the morning. I start thinking of what are we going to have for lunch, what are we going to have for dinner.”
Ray Gallegos' routine will revolve around reading the newspaper front to back, then settling in for offerings on the History Channel.
It will be different, if only because the Gallegoses had a feel for what people wanted — and needed — from their food.
“I like the satisfaction I give other people,” Josie Gallegos said. “If there are 20 people, I know how many enchiladas, how many tamales, how many gallons of chile. I know exactly how much they would need.”
Those days are done now. But it was a good 54 years.
Good and tasty.
