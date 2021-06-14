Enchanted Mazda at 1500 St. Michael’s Drive has brought a Mazda dealership back to Santa Fe after an absence of about a year.
Enchanted Mazda opened April 1 in the former Toyota of Santa Fe location. The same group owns the Toyota and Mazda dealerships, and Buddy Espinosa is general manager of both dealerships.
Espinosa said he approached former Santa Fe Mazda Volvo dealer Jud Careswell to acquire the Mazda dealership before Careswell filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2019. Careswell dropped Volvo in September 2019 and shut down the Mazda dealership by March 2020.
Espinosa said Mazda then approached Toyota of Santa Fe ownership, which had opened a new dealership across Piñon Street from the previous dealership in April 2018. Since then, Espinosa used the old property to recondition used cars and do glass and tinting work, and a portion of the building was leased to State Farm.
“I think Mazda is a great brand to take on,” said Espinosa, adding sales have been evenly split between new and used cars.
Enchanted Mazda has a service center headed by Derrick Sandoval, who moved over from Toyota of Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.