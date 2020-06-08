Has it really only been nine weeks since the governor ordered the lockdown? Feels much longer.
A lot has changed for our three companies — we lost customers, gained employees, lost an employee, gained customers, lost a Paycheck Protection Program loan (in the first round), won a PPP loan (in the second), found a slot for one of the companies in an accelerator program in Seattle and finally got to move truckloads of equipment to our lab.
In summary: There has been turbulence, but we are emerging from it, perhaps in better shape.
Like every other small-business owner I know, my anxiety levels are still high. The future is uncertain. My home office door has remained locked for 12 hours in the day, and I’m barely seeing my family again.
Relative to the pre-COVID-19 routines of a small-business owner, it has become necessary to maintain a much greater focus for much longer. That said, there’s now a natural rhythm of meetings and a routine at home that includes work that feels like a new normal.
I joined the monthly Founder’s Lunch Zoom call with the Santa Fe Business Incubator last week — it felt great to be part of something bigger and connect with other business owners suffering the same anxieties.
For Woodruff Scientific, with fewer of us in the lab, production on some projects ground to a halt, but our customers are understanding and patient.
We have switched more effort to things we can do from home: engineering, marketing and sales, looking to line up work for later and fixing workflow processes — working on the business rather than in it.
We have found pitching SciVista to investors to be easier. This week we had four 15-minute pitches back to back over video calls, which worked well for our team distributed between Santa Fe and Seattle, at home and at the office. Otherwise, I would have been spending time ineffectively getting from A to B.
At home, my eldest son is participating in a distance camp, organized by Make Time in Eldorado. They are animating voxels — 3D blocks — and doing basic coding while connecting and chatting over the internet. The results are awesome.
Last night, I walked the dog in the moonlight with my eldest son and we talked excitedly about his voxel animations. I just ordered a computer for the younger one so he can connect with other kids in the same way.
It will be interesting to see how camps and after-school programs develop with the whole world as a potential marketplace — real opportunity to go to scale, if done right.
Santa Fe is a remarkable town with a super-supportive business community. While we are far removed from the turmoil unfolding in the big cities around the U.S., our thoughts are with those on the front lines of both the pandemic and racial justice.
Let’s hope some of the positive changes from this odd time can remain with us for a long time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.