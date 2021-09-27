Lisa Boegl next month will pass ownership of Eldorado Country Pet & Wild Bird at the Agora Shopping Center to Cheryl Grindle, owner of The Bird Hub.
Boegle owned Eldorado Country Pet & Wild Bird for seven of the business’s 14 years.
She doubled the size of the store by moving from one Agora retail space to three, and she added the “wild bird” to the business.
“Everybody in Eldorado has land and wants to feed the birds,” Boegl said. “My wild bird sales went through the roof last year [with many people home during the pandemic]. They enjoy seeing birds at the feeder. Everybody loves hummingbirds, everybody loves quail, everybody loves a road runner.”
Boegl describes it as a “general store” for pet supplies like dog food, toys, beds, grooming equipment and harnesses.
Boegl said she wasn’t looking to sell when Grindle first approached her just before the pandemic. But now selling makes sense as she and her husband, Kim Shanahan, have eyes on southerly latitudes.
“Kim and I are moving to Costa Rica,” she said.
